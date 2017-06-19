Kevin Durant will decline option but plans to re-sign with Warriors
Kevin Durant will decline his player-option for next season with the Warriors, but plans to re-sign with them Kevin Durant will decline option but plans to re-sign with Warriors Kevin Durant will decline his player-option for next season with the Warriors, but plans to re-sign with them Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tlEgTa USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss the offseason as the Warriors look to make another run at the NBA Finals. NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, but will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
