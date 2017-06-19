Kevin Durant will decline his player-option for next season with the Warriors, but plans to re-sign with them Kevin Durant will decline option but plans to re-sign with Warriors Kevin Durant will decline his player-option for next season with the Warriors, but plans to re-sign with them Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tlEgTa USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss the offseason as the Warriors look to make another run at the NBA Finals. NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, but will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick.

