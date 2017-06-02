Kevin Durant made precisely the difference on Warriors LeBron James...
LeBron James was asked what stood out to him most about the Warriors after the Cavs' lopsided loss in Game 1 of the Finals. "I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that's what stands out," James said.
