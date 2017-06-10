Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case s...

Jury in Bill Cosby sex assault case studies his deposition

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The jury at Cosby's trial began deliberating Monday over whether he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago in a case t... . Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse after jurors in Cosby's sexual assault trial ended first day deliberations without reaching a verdict in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warriors at White House 22 hr Kinder and Gentle... 1
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole Mon Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Mon Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC