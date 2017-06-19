Jordan Bell selected by Chicago Bulls in 2nd round of NBA Draft, traded to Golden State Warriors
Before the NBA Draft, former Oregon forward Jordan Bell said his biggest stressor was not knowing who his new teammates were. Bell was selected on Thursday by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
