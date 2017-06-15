Jerry West leaving Warriors, reportedly for Clippers
Jerry West leaving Warriors, reportedly for Clippers Warriors owner Joe Lacob confirmed that West would be departing the team in a statement. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2toAmbh After six years as a special consultant, Jerry West is leaving the Golden State Warriors to take a similar job with the Los Angeles Clippers, SI.com has learned.
