Iran's watchdog council approves election results

Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution, the supreme legislative body of the country, on Tuesday approved the results of the recently finished presidential election , official IRNA news agency reported. The election results showed that an outright majority of voters, from among the 41 million plus who cast ballots, voted to extend the mandate of incumbent Hassan Rouhani .

