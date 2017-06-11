How the Golden State Warriors can bounce back in Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are in an all too familiar situation being up 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals. Before Warriors fans get too worried, they can't forget that they added a player since last year that happens to be a former MVP, scoring champion, and the second-best player in the league, Kevin Durant .
