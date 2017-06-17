Golden State Warriors Players Celebrate NBA Championship at Vegas Nightclub
Draymond Green , Klay Thompson , Kevin Durant and the boys took their NBA Championship party on the road ... to get turnt Vegas style!! Several Golden State Warriors players partied their asses off at JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA in Las Vegas late Friday and early Saturday morning. The Dubs popped bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne to celebrate their second title in 3 years -- well, and the first for KD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Fri
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC