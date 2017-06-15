Golden State Warriors Parade Live Stream: Watch The NBA Champs Online

It's time to party in the Bay! The Warriors championship parade will kick off on June 15 at 1 PM ET! The Dubs will make their way around downtown Oakland to celebrate their 2017 NBA Finals win! If you can't make it to the West Coast, you can watch the celebrations online, RIGHT HERE! After going 16 and 1 in the post season, it's time for the Golden State Warriors to celebrate! In a parade that's slated to have over 1 million Dubs fans, the team will rally through the streets of downtown Oakland to celebrate their big win . The parade will begin at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET on June 15. Fans who plan on attending can begin lining up at 5 AM.

