Golden State Warriors: 'JimGump' spells tribute in San Francisco on running app

7 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Jim Plunkett-Cole runs more than 140 miles every week, but his latest stunt was a nod to the Golden State Warriors ' NBA title. Plunkett-Cole used the running app Strava last week to run all over the city of San Francisco, spelling out the words: "Warriors 2017 NBA Champs."

