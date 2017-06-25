Golden State Warriors: JaVale McGee returning adds up
The timing and situation in place seems to indicate that JaVale McGee returning to the Golden State Warriors should be in the cards. History in sports indicates that a veteran on a one-year flier tends to end up in a different spot the following season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Man Hoop.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
