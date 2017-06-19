Golden State Warriors Hit Vegas Pool ...

Golden State Warriors Hit Vegas Pool Party With Bikini Models

The Golden State Warriors got a bikini welcoming committee at a massive pool party in Vegas this weekend ... proving once again, it's good to be the champs. Draymond Green , Matt Barnes and JaVale McGee hit up Encore Beach Club Friday ... boozin' on all kinds of alcohol from Don Julio 1942 to Hennessy to Jack Daniel's and Grey Goose -- while chilling in a private cabana.

