George Conway: Trump's tweets 'won't help' court case over travel ban
Conway later clarified his comments in a series of tweets expressing his strong support for "POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order ... and of course, my wonderful wife". For his part, Jadwat noted that, while Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the current, "watered down, politically correct" ban, his lawyers - in asking the Supreme Court to review the case - stated that "the President's actions in response to concerns raised by courts regarding the January Order demonstrate good faith ".
