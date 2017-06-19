Gasol, Lee to opt out of deals with S...

Gasol, Lee to opt out of deals with Spurs

Pau Gasol will decline a $16.2 million contract option for next season and become a free agent, but he is expected to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a long-term deal, according to multiple reports. The 36-year-old center intends to negotiate a lower annual salary so that the Spurs are able to offer free agents more money this offseason, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

