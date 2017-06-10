Fo' Fo' Fo'
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There are loose similarties between cries of fairness over the Warrors signing Kevin Durant in 2016 and the 76ers landing Moses Malone before the 1982-83 season. Thirty-four years later, you can still measure NBA playoff audacity by referencing a three-syllable quote: "Fo' fo' fo'."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC