Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There are loose similarties between cries of fairness over the Warrors signing Kevin Durant in 2016 and the 76ers landing Moses Malone before the 1982-83 season. Thirty-four years later, you can still measure NBA playoff audacity by referencing a three-syllable quote: "Fo' fo' fo'."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.