Finals Live Thread: Cavs @ Warriors, ...

Finals Live Thread: Cavs @ Warriors, Game 1

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cavs

Blame the recent Ct:B debate about who's the best Joker for the title picture on this thread y'all should know by now that's how my entertainment-corrupted brain works. Yet, it's a pretty fitting reference to the Cavs' de facto Batman and Robin in LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole 14 hr GSWBOSS 1
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC