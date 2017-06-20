Driver of police targeted 'terror attack' in Paris had guns, gas canisters in vehicle

Virginia police are not investigating the death of a 17-year-old -- whose body was found near a mosque -- as a hate crime, they announced Monday morning.Bas... -- A vehicle carrying two gas canisters, two handguns and one Kalashnikov collided with a police car near the Champs-Elyses in Paris around 3:40 p.m. local tim... LINCOLN, June 19, 2017 - The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to help Nebraska's farmers control erosion on their cropland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.