Draymond Green wins Defensive Player of the Year
After two straight seasons as a runner-up to Kawhi Leonard, Green was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, announced during the inaugural NBA Awards show in New York City on Monday night. Green accepted the award in person, strolling up to the stage in a teal tuxedo suit jacket, a bow tie, shorts and some skull-head slippers without socks, an aggressive outfit that created quite the social media buzz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC