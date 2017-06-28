Draymond Green gets surprise visit at Defensive Player of the Year presser

Draymond Green's defensive prowess dates back to his AAU days, so it's only right that the man who instilled those skills in the fiery Warriors forward join him to celebrate Green finally capturing the Defensive Player of the Year award that had long eluded him. Green received a surprise visit from Lou Dawkins, his basketball coach throughout high school, who flew out from Saginaw, Michigan, to join Green at a news conference for both Green and general manager Bob Myers at Monte Vista High.

