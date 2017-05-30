Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of...

Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after flipping Cadillac in L.A.

Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his Cadillac flipped on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Derek Fisher, a former NBA player, head coach and president of the players' union, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his Cadillac flipped on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the L.A. Daily News reports .

