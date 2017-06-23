Butler makes T-Wolves biggest threat to Warriors Let's start by saying that, no, Jimmy Butler isn't Kevin Durant. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/jimmy-butler-trade-timberwolves-ceiling-warriors-threat-nba-championship Let's start by saying that, no, Jimmy Butler isn't Kevin Durant, and no, the Minnesota Timberwolves probably will not be better than the Golden State Warriors a year from now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.