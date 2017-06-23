Blake Griffin opts out, becomes free agent
Blake Griffin has decided to test free agency, telling the Los Angeles Clippers that he is opting out of the final year of his contract. A person with direct knowledge of Griffin's plans confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the five-time All-Star nor the Clippers have publicly announced the move.
