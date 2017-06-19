Big3 begins: Close games open Ice Cub...

Big3 begins: Close games open Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 league

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

The rapper-actor's new 3-on-3 basketball league of former NBA players got off to a strong start Sunday, with the first two games both decided on winning shots. The stands at Barclays Center were well-filled, with entertainers such as LL Cool J and NBA players such as James Harden in the crowd for the first two games before former MVP Allen Iverson, the main attraction among players, took the court following a concert for the third of four games on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
Warriors at White House Jun 13 Kinder and Gentle... 1
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole Jun 12 Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May '17 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC