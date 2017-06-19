Big3 begins: Close games open Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 league

The rapper-actor's new 3-on-3 basketball league of former NBA players got off to a strong start Sunday, with the first two games both decided on winning shots. The stands at Barclays Center were well-filled, with entertainers such as LL Cool J and NBA players such as James Harden in the crowd for the first two games before former MVP Allen Iverson, the main attraction among players, took the court following a concert for the third of four games on the day.

