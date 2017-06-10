Apple Exec Says He Didn't Yell at Rihanna During NBA Game 1
Recording artist Rihanna attends Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. Apple executive Eddy Cue, senior VP of content, seemingly telling music superstar Rihanna to sit down at Thursday's Warrior game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Thu
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC