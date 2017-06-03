Andre Ward talks Warriors-Cavs, motivation from NBA team's playoff run

Two-time World Champion Andre Ward, of Oakland, pauses during shadowboxing inside the ring in preparation for his upcoming fight against undefeated and number one rated IBF light heavyweight Cuban contender Sullivan Barrera during a media day at King's Boxing Gym in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 22, 2016. Ward and Barrera will fight in a 12-round IBF number one position and mandatory position eliminatory Saturday, March 26, 2016, at Oracle Arena.

