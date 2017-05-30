a NBA Finals 2017: Why the Warriors a...

a NBA Finals 2017: Why the Warriors aren't worried about Klay Thompson's shooting woes

Nobody in Golden State seems worried about Klay Thompson's shooting woes. Winning your first 13 playoff games, almost all of them in dominant fashion, tends to assuage concerns about cold streaks, especially when Thompson's defense has been key to the Warriors' run.

