Zaza Pachulia and Klay Thompson troll each other Klay and Zaza are a hilarious duo. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/klay-thompson-zaza-pachulia-warriors-bromance-friends-troll-jokes-fake-newspaper-fishing-trip-points The Warriors' Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia have a solid and funny friendship going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.