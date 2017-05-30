Why Time Off Could Actually Be A Blessing For The Warriors

Last night the Warriors brought out the same brooms they have been sweeping up every NBA team that has crossed their paths this postseason and used them on the Spurs to once again win the Western Conference. This will be their third straight NBA Finals appearance, but that doesn't really surprise anyone does it? The Finals start June 1st, which means regardless of the outcome of the tonight's Game 4 between the Cavs and the Celtics, the Warriors will be getting nine days of rest.

