Who's the most clutch Cleveland Cavalier: LeBron James or Kyrie Irving?
After losing their perfect playoff record to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, many Cleveland Cavaliers fans were looking to LeBron James to step up in Game 4. However, it was Kyrie Irving who put the team on his back, dropping a game-high 42 points. This isn't the first time James has been criticized for disappearing at a big moment, and this isn't Irving's first rodeo as hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC