Who's the most clutch Cleveland Cavalier: LeBron James or Kyrie Irving?

After losing their perfect playoff record to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, many Cleveland Cavaliers fans were looking to LeBron James to step up in Game 4. However, it was Kyrie Irving who put the team on his back, dropping a game-high 42 points. This isn't the first time James has been criticized for disappearing at a big moment, and this isn't Irving's first rodeo as hero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.