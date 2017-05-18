Where's the drama? Blowouts the rule in these NBA playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue watches from the sideline during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boston. Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue watches from the sideline during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.