Warriors Links: Iguodala's knee, Durant's legacy, and some early series previews

With just a few more days to wait before the action starts, let's take a trip around the NBA news circuit. As always with our news links, there are not default links inserted, so every live link you see will send you to an article or video that I found interesting or insightful - so click away! As Anthony Slater notes, Pachulia was a key factor in containing Tristan Thompson earlier in the year so we definitely want him available, even if you assume the series eventually devolves into a small ball battle as it has in previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden State of Mind.