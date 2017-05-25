Warriors coach Steve Kerr not yet rea...

Warriors coach Steve Kerr not yet ready to return to bench

21 hrs ago

In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not yet ready to return to the bench as the franchise prepares for its third straight trip to the NBA Finals.

