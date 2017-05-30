The unpredictable nature of legacy
Last week, @theshrillest - a mandatory Twitter follow for basketball, culture, politics, and learning about that one time they ran out of chicken at Popeyes - posted a tweet-drizzle that has stuck with me: The cookie crumbles, and this whole structure of incredible scope - thousands of livelihoods, millions of obsessed fans, and billions of dollars - are ultimately judged and remembered by how a couple of crumbs landed. Shrill says a Cavs win would cause us to think of 2015 as a fluke, but only because of the injuries to Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving .
