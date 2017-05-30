The New Way Stephen Curry Defends LeB...

The New Way Stephen Curry Defends LeBron James

Wednesday

This is a continuation of an interesting conversation from an old comment thread, which started when I wrote about LeBron James attacking Stephen Curry with the pick and roll: And I think a lot of the W's scheming this year has been about how to un-switch Curry from LeBron. To me, it's not so much that LBJ will dominate Curry - I think if forced to guard him, Curry does not get annihilated - but more that it gets Curry into foul trouble and he's still the head of the snake that takes the team from very good to historically great.

