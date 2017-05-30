The New Way Stephen Curry Defends LeBron James
This is a continuation of an interesting conversation from an old comment thread, which started when I wrote about LeBron James attacking Stephen Curry with the pick and roll: And I think a lot of the W's scheming this year has been about how to un-switch Curry from LeBron. To me, it's not so much that LBJ will dominate Curry - I think if forced to guard him, Curry does not get annihilated - but more that it gets Curry into foul trouble and he's still the head of the snake that takes the team from very good to historically great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden State of Mind.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|8 hr
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC