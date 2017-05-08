Stephen Curry explains why he is grow...

Stephen Curry explains why he is growing out his beard

9 hrs ago

Warriors' Stephen Curry shoots during warm-ups before Game 2 of a second-round playoff series against the Jazz at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday. Ayesha Curry's appreciation for the Bearded-Faced Assassin over the Baby version is the reason for Stephen Curry's nearly bodacious beard.

