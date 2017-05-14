Spurs Kawhi Leonard re-injures left a...

Spurs Kawhi Leonard re-injures left ankle, done early Game 1

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Kawhi Leonard didn't think Warriors center Zaza Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Leonard left the game after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Pachulia's foot slid under Leonard's following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

