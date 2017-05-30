Re-Explain One Klay: 2016 Game 6 vs OKC
One year and a day ago was Klay Thompson 's Game 6, a leap forward in the development of modern Klaytheism . In my mind this is Klay's greatest game, even though 37 and 60 were more special events, but they didn't come under the ultimate pressure of win or go home.
