Quin Snyder has nothing but raves for Draymond Green now after December flap

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has clearly learned his lesson not to say anything about Warriors forward Draymond Green that can even be perceived as a slight. Snyder has praised Green to the hilt since this Western Conference semifinal match was made and did so again prior to Game 2 Thursday night, using Magic Johnson comparisons twice and saying he's the kind of player he'd love to coach "because he has an edge."

