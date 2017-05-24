Questions cloud the Warriors' future, so for now, just enjoy the ride

Are we talking a tantalizing tease like Jim Harbaugh's coaching tenure in San Francisco? Extended success over decades and multiple parades like Eddie DeBartolo's tenure leading the 49ers? Maybe teams catch up to what Golden State is doing but the Dubs consistently stay in the title mix like the three-time World-Series winning, Bruce Bochy-led Giants. Perhaps they top them all and become the most dominant era in Bay Area sports history.

