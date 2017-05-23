Patty Mills to weigh up NBA move afte...

Patty Mills to weigh up NBA move after San Antonio Spurs get swept by Golden State Warriors

Read more: The Age

Patty Mills may have played his last game for the San Antonio Spurs with the Canberra-born point guard set to command a $US10 million price tag on the NBA's free agency market. Mills is set to bolster his back pocket after he became an unrestricted free agent following San Antonio's elimination from the NBA western conference finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

