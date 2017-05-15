Olynyk ends busy series by being Game...

Olynyk ends busy series by being Game 7 hero

When people look back at the Eastern Conference semifinal between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards, Kelly Olynyk will quickly come to mind. The long-haired 7-footer from Canada was seemingly right there in the thick of everything over the course of a seven-game battle that ultimately went in the Celtics' favor on Monday night with a 115-105 series-clinching victory at crazy-loud TD Garden.

