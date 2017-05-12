Oklahoma State's Jawun Evans predicts big things for Illinois coach Brad Underwood

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans pulls head coach Brad Underwood, center, away from an official in the first half against Kansas State in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans pulls head coach Brad Underwood, center, away from an official in the first half against Kansas State in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.