NBA Wrap: LeBron swills Raps; Rockets murder Spurs; Ingles' advice for Warriors

Lebron James considered swigging a beer while scoring 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up where they left off following a long lay-off and throttled the Toronto Raptors 116-105 in the opener of their Eastern Conference semi-final. The Cavs hadn't played since April 24, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.