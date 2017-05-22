NBA Playoffs: Zaza Pachulia says Gregg Popovich was 'very big part' of death threats
Pachulia's clunky foul on Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals has led to death threats. When Zaza Pachulia hopped below the feet of Kawhi Leonard while Leonard was shooting in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, some people thought his intentions were to injure San Antonio's star forward.
