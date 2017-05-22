Manu Ginobili shares priceless moment with Popovich So awesome. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/manu-ginobili-stephen-curry-check-out-gregg-popovich-game-4-bench-back-in-spurs-warriors-nba If Monday's Game 4 loss to the Warriors was Manu Ginobili's final game, it would be the end of one of the more respected NBA careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.