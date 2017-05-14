Luke Walton on hand for Warriors-Spur...

Luke Walton on hand for Warriors-Spurs series opener at Oracle Arena

Assistant coach and interim head coach Luke Walton smiles next to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during their game against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of their preseason NBA game at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015. Like Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has been out with back pain , Walton is attending Sunday's series opener between the Warriors and Spurs.

