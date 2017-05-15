Leonard latest basketball player to deal with ankle injury
Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 2 of the Western Conference finals with an ankle sprain, though the San Antonio Spurs' MVP candidate has already made it back from the injury once this postseason. Ankle injuries in basketball are not uncommon, at any level.
