Kevin Durant stars as Warriors close ...

Kevin Durant stars as Warriors close out Jazz for Game 3 win

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Because at some point, when the competition heightens in this postseason - against Houston or San Antonio or Cleveland - you expect more consistent situations like Saturday night: The Warriors, with under four minutes left, protecting a two-point lead, not marinating in another double-digit blowout. After failing to lead for even a second out in Oakland, the Jazz returned home and pushed the Warriors into a pressurized crunch-time situation - 86-84 Golden State, 3:56 left, a practice test for what's likely to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC