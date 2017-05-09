Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook on speaking terms, says former OKC teammate
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook on speaking terms, says former OKC teammate Former Thunder forward Kendrick Perkins said Westbrook and Durant are on better terms. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pYP2Qa Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant fights for position with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC