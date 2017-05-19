Kawakami: Curry/Durant, Iguodala/Livingston/McCaw and the Warriors' unique Doubling Effect
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates with Kevin Durant after shooting his 13th 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of their NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Curry broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|Thu
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC